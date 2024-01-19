Governor: Record MNsure enrollment in 2024

A record number of Minnesotans signed up for health insurance through MNsure, the state’s official health insurance marketplace for 2024.

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that 146,445 people had signed up for private health plans by the close of the annual enrollment period on Monday, an increase of 13 percent.

“Thousands of Minnesotans rely on our health insurance marketplace to secure affordable, high-quality health care,” said Governor Walz. “We’re proud to be serving more Minnesotans than ever before, helping them lower health insurance costs and secure the coverage they need.”

Minnesotans who don’t have health insurance may still be able to get covered. The January 15 deadline doesn’t apply to residents who qualify for Medical Assistance or Minnesota Care, or members of federally recognized tribes.