Governor Tim Walz signs ‘Free the Growler’ bill into law

The growler is finally free.

Governor Tim Walz signed into law a bill that makes several changes to Minnesota’s liquor laws, including raising the cap on growler sales, allowing more off-sale options for smaller breweries, and expanding license opportunities for specific cities and events.

One of the breweries that will benefit from the new legislation is Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm. Previously, Minnesota breweries that produced 20,000 or more barrels of craft beer per year were restricted from growler sales, including Schells.

“I am proud to live in a state with so many locally-owned breweries and distilleries,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesota business—big or small—deserves the opportunity to succeed.

In addition to raising the production cap, the bill allows smaller breweries to sell their products in bottles and cans and distilleries to have off-sale products in standard-size cans and open cocktail rooms.

The bill also extends hours for alcohol sales during live World Cup matches, offers cities and counties temporary on-sale licenses for events and fairs, and makes an alcohol-permitted outdoor social district in Anoka County.