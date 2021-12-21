Governor Tim Walz tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Tim Walz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Walz says his 9th-grade son tested positive for the virus Monday. According to a press release, the governor and his wife, Gwen, both tested negative Monday morning, but both received positive results later that night.

The governor said his son is experiencing mild symptoms. Walz and his wife have not had any symptoms, according to the release.

“My son is vaccinated, and Gwen and I are vaccinated and have received our booster shots, and I am confident that these vaccines are protecting my family and me from serious illness,” Walz said in a statement.

The Walz family is isolating and the governor is working from home until he tests negative for the virus.

“I encourage every Minnesotan to get tested before the holidays, and to roll up their sleeves and get their vaccine and their booster to ensure they, too, have strong protection against COVID-19,” said the governor.