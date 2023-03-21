Governor Walz, Ag Commissioner Petersen in Mankato for 2023 State of Ag Report release
Governor Tim Walz and Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen will be in Mankato Tuesday for the release of the 2023 State of Agriculture Report.
The report is the result of a comprehensive survey and a series of focus groups and will reveal the perceptions, directions, and opinions on the economy and other major issues in the ag industry.
Tuesday’s event begins at 2 p.m. with remarks by the governor and the commissioner. Dr. Kalyvaki, Megan Roberts, and Dr. Spencer with Minnesota State University, Mankato, will present the report findings beginning at 2:25 p.m.
The City of Mankato will also give a special address, and Jennifer Hawkins, of the University Minnesota Extension, will give a “Rewriting the Rural Narrative” presentation.
GreenSeam will have a live stream on its Facebook page.