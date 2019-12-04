Governor Walz in Mankato Tuesday for Environmental Congress

(Mankato, MN) – Governor Tim Walz and members of his cabinet will be in Mankato Tuesday to discuss climate change.

Minnesota State University Mankato will host this year’s Environmental Congress, an event organized by the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board.

The Congress will discuss solutions for communities feeling the effects of climate change, including preparedness, innovative practices in agriculture, transitioning to a low-carbon transportation system, protecting our water resources, and more.

Governor Walz will speak at 1 p.m.

To learn more about the Environmental Congress, click here.

