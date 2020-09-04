Governor Walz urges Minnesotan’s to ‘double down’ COVID prevention efforts

(St. Paul, MN) – As fall approaches, Governor Tim Walz is urging Minnesotans to double down on efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Minnesota’s rate of community transmission – currently at over 30 percent – is at a high and sustained level, the governor’s office said in a news release.

“As we head into the fall and the long winter ahead, we must double down in our fight to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “We must all do our part to slow the spread, protect our communities, and keep our businesses open.”

Commissioner Jan Malcolm urged extra caution around private gatherings such as weddings, parties, and funerals, citing case growth in private settings. “We’re seeing concerning instances of community transmission in our state, often linked to private gatherings like parties or weddings,” said Commissioner Malcolm. “Each of us needs to take responsibility and work hard to keep COVID-19 at bay in our communities.”