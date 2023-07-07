Governor Walz visits Le Sueur County dairy farm

Governor Tim Walz was at the Heldberg dairy farm in Le Sueur County Thursday afternoon.

The governor visited to highlight the new agricultural bill, which was signed into law this session.

“We lean on our local farmers and producers to fuel, feed, and sustain our families and our economy,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota farmers deserve support and stability during challenging times.”

The governor’s office says the bill provides new support for the ag industry and includes investments for broadband, emerging farmers, soil health, and farm safety and wellness.