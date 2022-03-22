Governor Walz will be in New Ulm today

Governor Tim Walz will make a stop in New Um today for his statewide public safety tour.

Walz and Lt Gov Peggy Flanagan will hold a roundtable discussion with public safety officials from New Ulm and Mankato, focusing on what their $300 million public safety plan would mean for the two cities and communities across the state.

New Ulm would receive more than $242,000 per year under the Walz-Flanagan Budget to Move Minnesota Forward, according to a press release from the governor’s office, and Mankato would get more than $763,000 per year to provide for public safety.

The location of the roundtable has not yet been announced.