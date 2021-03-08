Governor Walz will deliver State of the State address from Mankato

Governor Tim Walz will deliver his third State of the State address from a classroom in Mankato.

Walz, who was a teacher in the Mankato Area Public School district, will make the address from his former social studies classroom at Mankato West High School on March 21 at 6 p.m.

“Over the past year, Minnesotans have made extraordinary sacrifices to save lives and change the course of this pandemic,” said the governor. “I look forward to the opportunity to speak directly to Minnesotans and young people across the state as we look toward brighter days ahead.”