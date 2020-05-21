Governor Walz’s ‘Stay Safe MN’ plan, phase-by-phase

(St. Paul, MN) – Pandemic-weary southern Minnesotans may have to wait longer than they’d prefer to support their favorite local spot.

On Tuesday, Governor Tim Walz announced that Phase II of his Stay Safe MN plan would take effect on June 1. The second phase of the plan allows for a limited reopening of bars, restaurants, salons and barbershops.

The plan is comprised of four phases, but it’s unclear when Phase III and Phase IV will be enacted, and will depend on COVID-19 data and models.

Here’s a breakdown of what will happen in each phase:

Phase II – Starts June 1, 2020

Restaurants & Bars: Open for outdoor dining at 50 percent capacity, not to exceed 50 customers. Reservations required. Masks required for workers, recommended for customers.

Salons, Tattoo Parlors, & Barbershops: Open at 25% capacity. Appointments required. Masks required for workers and customers.

Caps social gatherings, including church services, at 10, allows drive-in gatherings/entertainment per MDH guidelines.

Public and private campgrounds allowed to reopen with guidance from the DNR.

Phase III

Gatherings of no more than 20 people allowed, including places of worship, weddings, and funerals.

Possible phased opening with capacity restrictions for outdoor entertainment such as concerts, movies in the park, and concerts.

Increased retail capacity.

Indoor dining capacity for restaurants and bars, with restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Increased capacity for salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors.

Phase IV

Gyms, personal fitness, yoga, and martial arts studios have potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing.

All critical and non-critical businesses open with no telework requirements in place.

Entertainment venues, such as bowling alleys, arcades, and theaters can open with capacity restrictions.

Places of worship can reopen with capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements.

Large public gatherings, such as festivals, sporting events, and large concerts remain prohibited.

See the complete Stay Safe MN plan here.