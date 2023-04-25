Gov’t Mule coming to Mankato

American Southern rock jam band Gov’t Mule will perform in Mankato this summer.

The show is set for Friday, June 23 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater. Tickets start at $49 plus applicable fees and go on sale this Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

Gov’t Mule has galvanized a global fan base with their honest, organic, and daring music and improvisational virtuosity. Led by visionary Grammy Award-winning artist Warren Haynes, the enduring, globally revered group has showcased its intelligence and breadth over the course of 20-plus studio and live albums.

