Gowns at the Gallery will benefit United Way

(Mankato, MN) – If you’re looking to dress like a million bucks, but don’t quite have the budget, tonight’s event benefiting the Greater Mankato Area United Way can help you and others.

Gowns at the Gallery is Thursday, Oct 24th at the Cambria Gallery in the River Hills Mall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Formal and semi-formal dresses of all sizes of new and gently-used gowns will be sold for $50 each. Men can also reserve their tux during the event. Graif Clothing will be present doing tuxedo fittings.

Appetizers, wine, and beer will be served.

All proceeds benefit the Greater Mankato Area United Way.

