GRAMMY AWARDS: Alicia Keys to Host

Alicia Keys has been tapped to host the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The singer shared a video on her YouTube channel this (Tuesdsay) morning making the big announcement. She said, “I’m soooo excited to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st annual Grammy Awards. There’s so much in store and I can’t wait for y’all to see it all come to life.”

The video captures the Grammy-winner’s reaction to getting the big news and then follows her as she tells friends and family. The Grammys will air live on February 10th on CBS.

