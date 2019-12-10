Grammy Winner Alison Krauss Coming to Mankato

Grammy winner Alison Krauss is coming to Mankato in spring.

The bluegrass-country singer and musician will perform at the Mankato Civic Center Grand Hall on Saturday, May 16th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10 a.m. at the Mankato Civic Center box office and at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $65 – $95.

Krauss has released 14 albums since 1985. She’s sold more than 12 million records to date, and has won 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and two Gospel Music Association Awards.

Her latest album, Windy City, was released in 2017.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

