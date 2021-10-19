Granada man involved in semi vs train crash in Steele County

A Granada man was involved in a crash between a semi and a train that shut down Highway 14 east of Owatonna for hours Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi was eastbound on Highway 14 at Steele Co Rd 180, when the train struck the trailer of the semi, which was hauling rock.

A crash report says the semi-truck came to rest on the east side of the railroad tracks, while the trailer and rock stayed on the west side of the tracks.

The crash time is listed as 8:13 a.m.

The semi-driver was identified as Hernan Francisco Orteg Rodriguez, 29, of Granada. Two men from Des Moines, IA were on the train.

No one was injured.

Highway 14 was detoured until at least 3 p.m., according to the crash report.