Granada man is 2018 DNR volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year

(St. Paul, MN) – A Granada man has been named the 2018 safety volunteer instructor of the year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Brad Wells is a retired teacher and the assistant coach of his local high school clay target league team. He has been the lead firearms safety instructor in his area for the past 18 years; a firearms safety instructor for more than 20 years.

The number of instructors in Wells’ area has increased, something the 30-year elementary teacher has a part in. When the number of women and girls signing up for firearms safety increase, Wells worked to add more female instructors.

“I do this for selfish reasons,” said Wells. “That one day you will fill my shoes so that I can see my children, grandchildren and hopefully great-grandchildren utilize this great resource and shooting sport we fight to preserve.”

Wells has been active in a number of firearm and hunting groups, including the Fairmont Trap Club, Ducks Unlimited, and Pheasants Forever.

For information on dates and locations of firearm safety courses, click here.

