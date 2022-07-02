Granada man killed in I-90 crash

A Granda man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 Friday night.

Gary Roland Peterson, 72, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

A Minnesota State Patrol Crash report says Peterson’s Buick and a Chevy Cruze, both eastbound on I-90, collided shortly before 10 p.m. near Fairmont.

Peterson was not wearing a seat belt, according to a crash report. The state patrol also noted it is unknown whether or not Peterson had consumed alcohol prior to the crash.

The Chevy driver, Gerald Louis Stephan, 45, of Forest City, Iowa, was hospitalized at Mayo Clinic Fairmont with non-life threatening injuries.