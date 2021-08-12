Granite Falls home burns down Thursday

A house in rural Granite Falls burned to the ground Thursday morning.

On August 12, at 11:15 am, the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a house fire at 5150 290th Ave in rural Granite Falls. Upon arrival of emergency crews, the house was found to be engulfed in flames. No people or pets were home at the time of the fire. The house appears to be a total loss.

Assisting the Granite Falls Fire Department at the scene were the Granite Falls Ambulance, Clarkfield Fire Department, Montevideo Fire Department, Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.