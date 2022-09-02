Granite Falls woman arrested Thursday for repeated arson fires

The Granite Falls Police Department has arrested a Granite Falls woman in connection to a series of arson fires at a 6-story apartment building in Granite Falls. Brenda Lynn Stang, 56, was arrested on Sept. 1.

The Granite Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of fires inside the first floor of the Henry Hill Apartment building located at 150 7th Avenue, on four separate dates, July 1, 2022, July 2, 2022, July 9, 2022, and July 17, 2022. These fires were all started in common areas within the first floor of the building, with one fire being started inside the only elevator. No one was physically injured as a result of any of these fires.

Brenda Lynn Stang is currently being held in the Yellow Medicine County Jail. Stang has been charged through the Yellow Medicine County Court with four counts of 1st Degree Arson, and one count of Tampering with a Fire Alarm System.

The investigation into the fires and the damages caused by the fires will continue, and additional criminal charges will likely be added.

The Granite Falls Police Department was assisted in this arson investigation by the Granite Falls Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office.