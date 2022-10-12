Greater Mankato Area United Way hosting sex trafficking prevention training

The Greater Mankato Area United Way will host an educational sex trafficking prevention event this month.

The event will feature Love146’s “Not a Number” training geared toward parents and caregivers. The training is presented by Jane Vader, regional navigator of the Minnesota Department of Health’s Safe Harbor Program. The training will cover warning signs, ways to talk to youth, safety planning, and more.

The event will be held Tuesday, Oct 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Central College’s Conference Center. A light lunch will be provided.