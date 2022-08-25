Greater Mankato Growth announces candidate forums

Greater Mankato Growth will host a series of candidate forums for local races in the upcoming November elections.

The forums are an opportunity for voters to hear from candidates on issues that impact their local communities. The public is invited to the forums, which are free to attend. Registration is not required. Additional forums for local offices will be announced soon.

The first set of forums is scheduled as follows:

Senate District 18 | October 5, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nick Frentz (DFL)

Mark Wright (R)

Moderators: Andy Wilke & Steve Jameson

Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth & The Mankato Free Press

Mayo Clinic Health Event Center, Room 245

House District 18A | October 6, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Susan Akland (R)

Jeff Brand (DFL)

Moderators: Andy Wilke & Laura Grossmann

Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth & Southern Minnesota News

South Central College, Heritage Hall

House District 18B | October 11, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Luke Frederick (DFL)

Dar Vosburg (R)

Moderators: Andy Wilke & Ashley Hanley

Hosted by: Greater Mankato Growth & Radio Mankato/KTOE

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Centennial Student Union, Room 255