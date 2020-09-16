Greater Mankato Growth candidate forum series kicks off Wednesday
(Mankato, MN) – Voters will get a chance to hear from candidates for several local races during a series of forums hosted by Greater Mankato Growth.
All candidate forums will be closed to in-person public audience attendance due to COVID-19.
The events will be recorded and posted to GMG’s YouTube page, and will also be replayed on KTV.
Southern Minnesota News Content Director and River 105 cohost Laura Grossmann will host the House District 19A forum with candidates Jeff Brand (D) and Susan Ackland (R) on October 20th.
Here’s the forum schedule with registration links for those that apply:
Wednesday, September 16
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mankato City Council Candidates: Mike Laven, Dennis Dieken, Daniel Gatuak Puot Well, Jenn Melby Kelley
REGISTER
Tuesday, September 22
Nicollet County Commissioner
To be later aired on SPPA TV, the City of St. Peter YouTube Channel, and KTV
Thursday, September 24
House District 19B Candidates: Luke Frederick (D) and Jeremy Loger (R)
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
REGISTER
Sunday, September 27
U.S. 1st Congression District Debate: Dan Feehan (D) and Jim Hagedorn (R)
5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Live stream at KEYC website, KEYC app, and KEYC Apple TV & Roku platforms
Monday, September 28
Blue Earth County Commissioner Candidates: Mark Piepho, Paul Fitzsimmons, Kevin Paap, Allen Marble, Kip Bruender
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
REGISTER
Saturday, October 10
Mankato School Board Candidates Ope House
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Spring Lake Park Shelters 1 & 2 in North Mankato
Candidates will also record a three-minute introduction on September 17 that will be aired later on KTV.
Tuesday, October 13
North Mankato City Council & Mayor
7 p.m.
This event will be live-streamed and also broadcast later on KTV
Thursday, October 15
Senate District 19 Candidates: Nick Frentz (D) and Elizabeth Bangert (R)
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
REGISTER
Tuesday, October 20
House District 19A Candidates Jeff Brand (D) and Susan Ackland (R)
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
REGISTER