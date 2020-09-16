Greater Mankato Growth candidate forum series kicks off Wednesday

(Mankato, MN) – Voters will get a chance to hear from candidates for several local races during a series of forums hosted by Greater Mankato Growth.

All candidate forums will be closed to in-person public audience attendance due to COVID-19.

The events will be recorded and posted to GMG’s YouTube page, and will also be replayed on KTV.

Southern Minnesota News Content Director and River 105 cohost Laura Grossmann will host the House District 19A forum with candidates Jeff Brand (D) and Susan Ackland (R) on October 20th.

Here’s the forum schedule with registration links for those that apply:

Wednesday, September 16

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mankato City Council Candidates: Mike Laven, Dennis Dieken, Daniel Gatuak Puot Well, Jenn Melby Kelley

REGISTER

Tuesday, September 22

Nicollet County Commissioner

To be later aired on SPPA TV, the City of St. Peter YouTube Channel, and KTV

Thursday, September 24

House District 19B Candidates: Luke Frederick (D) and Jeremy Loger (R)

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

REGISTER

Sunday, September 27

U.S. 1st Congression District Debate: Dan Feehan (D) and Jim Hagedorn (R)

5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Live stream at KEYC website, KEYC app, and KEYC Apple TV & Roku platforms

Monday, September 28

Blue Earth County Commissioner Candidates: Mark Piepho, Paul Fitzsimmons, Kevin Paap, Allen Marble, Kip Bruender

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

REGISTER

Saturday, October 10

Mankato School Board Candidates Ope House

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Spring Lake Park Shelters 1 & 2 in North Mankato

Candidates will also record a three-minute introduction on September 17 that will be aired later on KTV.

Tuesday, October 13

North Mankato City Council & Mayor

7 p.m.

This event will be live-streamed and also broadcast later on KTV

Thursday, October 15

Senate District 19 Candidates: Nick Frentz (D) and Elizabeth Bangert (R)

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

REGISTER

Tuesday, October 20

House District 19A Candidates Jeff Brand (D) and Susan Ackland (R)

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

REGISTER