Greater Mankato Growth debuts new website

Greater Mankato Growth has launched a comprehensive new website.

GreaterMankato.com was built to support members, stakeholders, residents, and visitors of the Greater Mankato region. The site brings together Greater Mankato Growth, Visit Mankato, and the City Center Partnership with resources for GreenSeam, and the Regional Economic Development Alliance.

The website was designed to provide information most relevant to each user and give them easy access to content under featured sections such as “Stay & Enjoy,” Living Here,” “Invest & Grow,” and “Membership Resources.”

“We’re excited to launch our new integrated website that provides a collective destination to easily access information related to our business units and the Greater Mankato Region in one place,” said Jessica Beyer, President and CEO of GMG.

