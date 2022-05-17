Greater Mankato Growth Foundation awarded $2 million grant

The Greater Mankato Growth, Inc (GMG) Foundation has been awarded a $2 million grant.

The grant is from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.

The funding will be used to promote development and redevelopment in three commercial corridors in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, including the Mankato/North Mankato City Center, the U.S. Highway 60/169 corridor, and the U.S. Highway 14 corridor.

GMG’s Foundation will use the funding to provide grants to businesses and developers within those commercial corridors to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.