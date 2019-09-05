Greater Mankato Growth to host training forum on hiring immigrants, refugees

(Mankato, MN) – Greater Mankato Growth will host a forum for area employers to provide businesses with the tools to hire immigrants, refugees and asylees.

GMG is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Human Services Resettlement Programs Office for the September 11th forum. Presenters include the founders and past Vice President of Human Resources of BOOMCHICKAPOP, and a representative from the U.S. Department of Justice, Immigrant and Employee Rights Section.

The workshop will help employers navigate through government rules and processes for hiring people with refugee and asylee status; people that could provide a good source of workforce talent.

To event is free and open to the public. To register, click here.

