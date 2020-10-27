Greater Mankato Growth wraps up local election forums (Watch)

Greater Mankato Growth has wrapped up a series of forums featuring local candidates as the 2020 general election approaches.

GMG partnered with local media and organizations to provide information on candidates vying for office at the state, county, and city levels.

The series kicked off in mid-September with a Mankato City Council candidate forum and concluded last week with the District 19A Minnesota House of Representatives debate.

All forums were recorded and are available for replay online.

Here are the local candidate forums you may have missed:

Mankato City Council

Mike Laven (At Large), Dennis Dieken (Ward 2), Daniel Gatuak Puot Well (Ward 2), Jenn Melby Kelley (Ward 4)

WATCH THIS FORUM

House District 19B

Luke Frederick (DFL)

**Jeremy Loger (R) had been confirmed for the forum, but was unable to participate

WATCH THIS FORUM

Blue Earth County Commissioner

Mark Peipho (District 3), Paul Fitzsimmons (District 4), Allen Marble (District 5), Kip Bruender (District 5)

WATCH THIS FORUM

Senate District 19A

Nick Frentz (DFL) & Elizabeth Bangert (R)

WATCH THIS FORUM

House District 19A

Jeff Brand (DFL) & Susan Akland (R)

WATCH THIS FORUM

US Congressional District 1

Dan Feehan (DFL) & Jim Hagedorn (R)

WATCH THIS FORUM

North Mankato City Council & Mayor

WATCH THIS FORUM

Mankato School Board

WATCH THIS FORUM