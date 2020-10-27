Greater Mankato Growth wraps up local election forums (Watch)
Greater Mankato Growth has wrapped up a series of forums featuring local candidates as the 2020 general election approaches.
GMG partnered with local media and organizations to provide information on candidates vying for office at the state, county, and city levels.
The series kicked off in mid-September with a Mankato City Council candidate forum and concluded last week with the District 19A Minnesota House of Representatives debate.
All forums were recorded and are available for replay online.
Here are the local candidate forums you may have missed:
Mankato City Council
Mike Laven (At Large), Dennis Dieken (Ward 2), Daniel Gatuak Puot Well (Ward 2), Jenn Melby Kelley (Ward 4)
WATCH THIS FORUM
House District 19B
Luke Frederick (DFL)
**Jeremy Loger (R) had been confirmed for the forum, but was unable to participate
WATCH THIS FORUM
Blue Earth County Commissioner
Mark Peipho (District 3), Paul Fitzsimmons (District 4), Allen Marble (District 5), Kip Bruender (District 5)
WATCH THIS FORUM
Senate District 19A
Nick Frentz (DFL) & Elizabeth Bangert (R)
WATCH THIS FORUM
House District 19A
Jeff Brand (DFL) & Susan Akland (R)
WATCH THIS FORUM
US Congressional District 1
Dan Feehan (DFL) & Jim Hagedorn (R)
WATCH THIS FORUM
North Mankato City Council & Mayor
WATCH THIS FORUM
Mankato School Board
WATCH THIS FORUM