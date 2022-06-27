Greater Mankato to host 96 teams for Peppers Softball Classic

Nearly 100 fastpitch girls softball teams will arrive in the Greater Mankato Area this weekend for the 40th Annual Peppers Classic Softball Tournament.

Mankato, North Mankato, and St Peter will play host to 96 teams in four age divisions from July 1 to July 3.

The Peppers organization is working with multiple communities to host games over three days at Caswell Park in North Mankato, Sibley and Jaycee Parks in Mankato, and Jefferson Fields in St. Peter.

Opening ceremonies will be held on July 1st at 8:40 a.m. at each of the four fields. Area mayors and a local sports broadcaster will throw out the first pitches.

