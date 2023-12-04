Green Isle burglary under investigation

A burglary that occurred sometime within the last two weeks in Green Isle is under investigation.

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says a shop building on a property owned by Mark Kleman of Hamburg was forcibly broken into between November 23 and December 3, when the crime was reported.

The property is located at 490 Railroad St in Green Isle.

Kleman reported that DeWalt power tools and uninstalled outside security lights were missing from the shop.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 237-4330.