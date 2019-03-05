Green Isle man hospitalized following snowmobile crash

(Gaylord, MN) – A Green Isle man was injured Friday in a snowmobile crash in Sibley County.

Eighteen-year-old Austin Schwartz was northbound along Highway 5, about two miles southwest of Green Isle, when he lost control of his snowmobile and crashed, according to a release from sheriff’s officials.

Schwartz was transported to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

