Green lights on for fallen Mankato soldier Cade Wolfe

Green lights will shine in southern Minnesota this week in memory of Sgt Cade Wolfe, the Mankato soldier who died in a helicopter crash in the east Mediterranean Sea on November 10.

Wolf, 24, was a 2018 Mankato East High School graduate. He was one of five special operations service members killed in the accident.

Several Mankato area veterans organizations are asking the community to display green lights at their homes or businesses today through next Monday, November 20 in honor of Wolfe. The green lights are a gesture of support and solidarity.

The Mankato VFW Post 950 at 1900 North Riverfront Dr has a limited supply of green light bulbs for free.

Local organizations supporting the green light effort include the Mankato Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Mankato Disabled American Veterans, the Mankato American Legion, the South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon chapter, the North Mankato American Legion, the Eagle Lake American Legion, the Vietnam Last Man Club of the Saint Peter Area, Helping Minnesota Heroes, the Saint Peter American Legion, the Mankato Marine Corps League Detachment, the Madison Lake American Legion, the Mankato Elks Lodge, and the Waseca Veterans of Foreign Wars.