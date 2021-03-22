GreenSeam’s State of Ag report Tuesday

GreenSeam will present the 2021 State of Ag Report at Mankato Brewery Tuesday.

The presentation is a one-of-a-kind report that focuses on the region, says GreenSeam, and will include the results of this year’s State of Ag survey and focus group results, as well as a Q & A session.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen will be part of a group of panelists that will provide insight and comment on a number of topics, including the future of agriculture.

The presentation Tuesday, March 22 will begin at 3 p.m. at the Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St, North Mankato, and requires RSVP to GreenSeam by end of day Monday.

The event will also be streamed virtually on the GreenSeam Facebook page.