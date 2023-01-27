GreenSeam’s State of Ag survey is live

GreenSeam and Minnesota State University, Mankato have launched the 2023 State of Ag survey, which gives a glimpse into how businesses and leaders view the opportunities and challenges facing agriculture in 2023.

The results are used to study ways to better serve and support the workforce and local communities. Anyone with a business, or organization directly or indirectly working with the ag, food, and natural resource industry is invited to participate on the GreenSeam website.

The survey will be live until February 17.

