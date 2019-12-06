Grinch Operating in New Ulm as Christmas Lights Disappear

A Grinch is on the loose in New Ulm.

In a Facebook post, New Ulm Police say “a large number of holiday lights” have recently been stolen from the yards of area residents.

Police say projection lights seem to be the target, with one homeowner out hundreds of dollars after numerous projectors were stolen from their property.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call New Ulm Police at (507) 233-5750.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

