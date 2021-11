The Grizzly’s Woodfire Grill & Streaks restaurant in Mankato was razed Wednesday to make room for a new chicken franchise.

The restaurant announced late last month that the building would be demolished after it closed on Oct 24, and a Slim Chickens franchise would be rebuilt in its place.

Slim Chickens is a Fayetteville, Arkansas-based franchise that specializes in chicken tenders, chicken wings, and chicken and waffles.