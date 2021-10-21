Grizzly’s Mankato announces closure, new chicken franchise

Mankato’s Grizzly’s Woodfire Grill & Steaks will close, making way for a new chicken franchise.

The Madison Ave restaurant’s last day of business will be Sunday, Oct 24th.

According to a social media post, the current Grizzly’s building will be rebuilt as a Slim Chicken’s restaurant owned by the same company.

Slim Chicken’s is based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and specializes in chicken tenders, chicken wings, and chicken and waffles.

Grizzly’s is the third Mankato-area restaurant in recent weeks to announce its closure. The North Mankato Perkins shut down last week, followed just days later by Buffalo Wings & Rings.