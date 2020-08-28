Groundbreaking for new Madelia Ambulance Base

(Madelia, MN) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for the future home of the Madelia Community Ambulance Service.

The base will be built across the street from MCHC. Construction is underway, with anticipated completion in early winter. Pietsch Construction of Madelia is the general contractor.

When completed, the building will house both rigs for the Madelia Community Ambulance Service and have a third bay for MCHC storage. In addition, the building will include three bedrooms, a kitchen, a living/meeting room, and an office to be used by on-call caregivers and ambulance personnel for overnight shifts.