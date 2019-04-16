Guess Which Song Crowns Billboard’s Top Songs of the ’80s Chart

Billboard and Sirius XM are teaming up for a pop-up channel counting down Billboard‘s Top Songs of the ’80s and ’90s, respectively, from No. 500 to No. 1, on Sirius XM’s channel 30. Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” muscles past all competition for the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Top Songs of the ’80s chart.

After 10 days and multiple run-throughs, Billboard‘s Top Songs of the ’80s recap wrapped today (April 15), immediately followed by the start of Billboard‘s Top Songs of the ’90s, with repeated runs of the latter ranking airing through April 24.

“Physical” led the weekly Hot 100 for a then-record-tying 10 weeks, beginning in November 1981. The dance-pop classic rules Billboard‘s Top Songs of the ’80s tally over two nine-week leaders from the same year: Kim Carnes’ “Bette Davis Eyes,” at No. 2, and Diana Ross and Lionel Richie’s “Endless Love,” at No. 3.

The top ’80s song by a group, Survivor’s six-week 1982 Hot 100 topper “Eye of the Tiger,” places at No. 4 for the decade, while The Police’s 1983 eight-week leader “Every Breath You Take” rounds out the top five.

The top five alone serves as a microcosm for the decade’s trademark variety, with pop, R&B, rock and more all a part of the musical mix.

