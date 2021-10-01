Guilty plea entered in fatal convenience store shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a stranger at a Minneapolis convenience store during a brief encounter has pleaded guilty to murder.

Thirty-three-year-old Chaz Stubblefield entered his plea Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ryan Decker, of St. Cloud, outside the Stop N Shop earlier this year.

According to the criminal complaint, on his way out of the store, Decker brushed Stubblefield, who then punched Decker in the back, followed him outside and accused him of uttering a racial epithet. After Decker denied the accusation, Stubblefield spit in his face and shot him.