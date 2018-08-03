Guilty Verdict For Man Who Solicited Minor In Brown County Sex Sting

A Cottonwood man who solicited what he believed to be a 16-year-old girl for sex was found guilty in Brown County Court last Friday.

Judge Todd Westphal issued his ruling after the five hour court trial of 46-year-old Paul Lund Jr.

Lund was one of several suspects arrested during a sex sting operation in August 2017, after he responded to a Backpage ad posted by law enforcement. During text correspondence, Lund was informed by law enforcement, acting under a profile as “Ashley,” that he was communicating with a 16-years-old.

Lund responded that he knew it was illegal, but then sent several texts of a sexual nature, including one where he stated that he would pay $200 to have sex with “Ashley” with a condom, and $250 for sex without. Lund continued to send multiple sexually explicit texts to “Ashley” until he arrived a house where he was met by law enforcement. He was carrying $267 in cash when he arrived.

Assistant Brown County Attorney Dan Kalk called the guilty verdict a victory for the community. “Our children are not for sale,” said Kalk. “And these verdicts send a clear message to would-be predators that they will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Lawrence Depyper, another man busted in the same sting, was convicted by a jury on July 6.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

