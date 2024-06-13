Guinness Record-Breaking Beards & Mustaches

In Daytona Beach, attendees at the National Beard and Mustache Championships broke three Guinness World Records for the longest chains of beards, mustaches and partial beards. 86 guys stood side-by-side with their facial hair clipped together. The chain measured 195 feet and 3 inches long. Another stunt involved 27 guys in a mustache chain, measuring 20 feet and 4 inches. And the final record featured only guys with partial beard styles such as mutton chops, goatees and “musketeer-style” facial hair. This partial beard chain, made up of 24 participants, measured 42 feet and 8 inches.