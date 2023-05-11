Gun safety proposals take big step forward at Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn, (AP) — A pair of gun violence prevention measures long sought by Minnesota Democrats have been added to a broad public safety budget bill, significantly raising their chances of becoming law.

By unanimous voice votes, an all-Democratic House-Senate conference committee on Wednesday approved expanded background checks for gun transfers and a separate “red flag law.” The gun measures still have a ways to go before becoming law. But putting them into the big must-pass public safety funding bill could provide political cover for a handful of rural Democrats who’ve been on the fence.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has pledged to sign the bill.