Gun safety proposals take big step forward at Minnesota Legislature

May 11, 2023 11:43AM CDT
Gun safety advocates rally on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in support of gun safety legislation that was scheduled for debate in the Minnesota House in Saint Paul, Mich. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

ST. PAUL, Minn, (AP) — A pair of gun violence prevention measures long sought by Minnesota Democrats have been added to a broad public safety budget bill, significantly raising their chances of becoming law.

By unanimous voice votes, an all-Democratic House-Senate conference committee on Wednesday approved expanded background checks for gun transfers and a separate “red flag law.” The gun measures still have a ways to go before becoming law. But putting them into the big must-pass public safety funding bill could provide political cover for a handful of rural Democrats who’ve been on the fence.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has pledged to sign the bill.

