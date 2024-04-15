Gun Supervisor For ‘Rust’ Movie To Be Sentenced For Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin On Set
April 15, 2024 12:02PM CDT
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie weapons supervisor is facing a possible sentence of up to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust.”
Movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been incarcerated at a county jail ahead of Monday’s scheduled sentencing hearing on a involuntary manslaughter conviction.
The armorer’s two-week trial was a prelude to the proceedings against Alec Baldwin, who has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.
He is scheduled for trial in July at a courthouse in Santa Fe.