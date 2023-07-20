Gunman had 1,800 rounds of ammo as he launched ‘murderous barrage of fire’ on Fargo police officers

Authorities in North Dakota say a man armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition and explosives unleashed a “murderous barrage of fire” as he ambushed officers who were investigating a crash.

One officer was killed two were critically wounded before a fourth officer stopped him and thwarted what authorities described Wednesday as plans for further mayhem. Attorney General Drew Wrigley says Mohamad Barakat shot the three officers Friday before they could reach for their guns.

Officer Jake Wallin was killed. But the fourth officer, Zach Robinson, disabled Barakat’s rifle with a difficult shot from 75 feet away. Robinson ordered Barakat repeatedly to drop it as he moved in and killed the suspect.