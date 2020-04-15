Guns & booze reportedly stolen in rural St. Peter burglary

(St. Peter, MN) – The Nicollet County Sheriff’s office says its investigating a burglary that happened earlier this month in rural St. Peter.

According to a release from the Nicollet County Investigator Aaron Petersen, the burglars stole firearms and a “large amount of miscellaneous bottles of liquor.”

The burglary occurred in early April, according to the release.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (507) 931-1570