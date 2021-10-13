Gustavus renames arboretum

ST. PETER, Minn. (AP/SMN) — Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter a has renamed its arboretum, which originally honored an 18th-century Swedish botanist who has been lambasted for promoting racist scientific theory.

The 120-acre green space at the private St. Peter institution has been known as the “Linnaeus Arboretum” since 1988. It recognized Carl Linnaeus, who popularized the system of naming living things.

Recently, though, Linnaeus has been criticized for classifying races among humans based on skin color. School officials say Linnaeus’ name and legacy do not accord with school efforts to build an inclusive community, especially since George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

The gardens at the school have been renamed “The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College.”