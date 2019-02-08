Haagen-Dazs Announces New Boozy Ice Cream Line

Haagen-Dazs just announced a new line of alcohol-infused ice cream flavors.

The collection includes five new flavors: Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Pecan as well as Irish Cream Cookie Squares. It also includes a non-dairy options, Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee. Each product contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol per volume.

The brand, produced in the U.S. by Nestle subsidiary Dreyer’s, plans to roll out the line in grocery stores nationwide in April. Fans eager to taste the boozy ice cream can try it in select Haagen-Dazs stores beginning in March. The collection has been available for more than a year and half in Canada.

Because of the alcohol content, buyers must be 21 years or older to purchase the product in the U.S. It is unclear if the collection will be available in grocery stores across all 50 states because of differing alcohol regulations across state lines. Haagen-Dazs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.