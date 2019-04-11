Haefner Drive to close north of County Road 17

(Mankato, MN) – Haefner Drive on the north side of County Road 17 will close starting on Monday, April 15th for utility relocation.

East-west traffic will be maintained during this closure, but northbound turns onto Haefner will be restricted. Drivers should use Minnesota Highway 22 and Adams Street to access auto dealerships and businesses on north Haefner Drive.

This portion of Haefner Drive is expected to remain closed until the intersection of County Road 17 and Haefner is scheduled to close for roundabout construction in late May or early June.

