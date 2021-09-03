Hagedorn announces job fair at SCC

Congressman Jim Hagedorn will host a job fair this month in North Mankato, according to a press release from his office.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Job Fair is set for Tuesday, September 14 at 11 a.m. at South Central College in North Mankato.

The congressman’s office says the event is expected to attract business owners, industry leaders, and local services from around region.

Hagedorn says job seekers from the public are strongly encouraged to attend the event and employers will have an opportunity to recruit potential workers as students and faculty return to campus.

More information is available by contacting Hagedorn’s district office at (507) 323-6090.