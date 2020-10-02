Hagedorn awaiting COVID-19 test results after Air Force One travel with President Trump

(Mankato, MN) – U.S. Representative Jim Hagedorn has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting the results after he traveled on Air Force One with President Trump, who announced Thursday night he’d tested positive for the virus.

“Because Congressman Hagedorn was a guest of President Trump on Wednesday’s Air Force One flight to and from Duluth, MN, the congressman was administered a COVID-19 test this morning by the Office of the Attending Physician,” says the release from Hagedorn’s office.

The release also says that the attending physician advised Hagedorn to continue with his official duties, such as voting on the House floor. The physician also advised wearing a mask and delaying air travel until the results of the tests are confirmed negative.