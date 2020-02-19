      Weather Alert

Hagedorn holding town halls

Feb 19, 2020 @ 3:01am

(Mankato, MN) –  Representative Jim Hagedorn has announced several upcoming town hall events.

The Congressman will be in Faribault, Le Sueur, Waseca, and Rice counties during the last two weeks of February.

Hagedorn will be in Blue Earth for a Faribault County Town Hall on Tuesday, February 18 Hamilton Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming town halls are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Faribault County Town Hall 
Tuesday, February 18th
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Hall
209 S Main St, Blue Earth

Le Sueur County Town Hall 
Saturday, February 22nd
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Tri-City United Elementary-Middle School Auditorium
150 W Tyrone Street, Le Center

Rice County Town Hall 
Saturday, February 22nd
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Faribault Public Middle School Cafeteria
704 17th Street SW, Faribault

Waseca County Town Hall 
Monday, February 24th
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Waseca High School Performing Arts Center
717 2nd St NW, Waseca

All attendees should bring a government-issued I.D.  Residents of the county where the town hall is being held have priority, but all are invited to ask questions if time allows.

Hooray!