Hagedorn holding town halls
(Mankato, MN) – Representative Jim Hagedorn has announced several upcoming town hall events.
The Congressman will be in Faribault, Le Sueur, Waseca, and Rice counties during the last two weeks of February.
Hagedorn will be in Blue Earth for a Faribault County Town Hall on Tuesday, February 18 Hamilton Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Upcoming town halls are scheduled for the following dates and locations:
Faribault County Town Hall
Tuesday, February 18th
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Hall
209 S Main St, Blue Earth
Le Sueur County Town Hall
Saturday, February 22nd
10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Tri-City United Elementary-Middle School Auditorium
150 W Tyrone Street, Le Center
Rice County Town Hall
Saturday, February 22nd
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Faribault Public Middle School Cafeteria
704 17th Street SW, Faribault
Waseca County Town Hall
Monday, February 24th
6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Waseca High School Performing Arts Center
717 2nd St NW, Waseca
All attendees should bring a government-issued I.D. Residents of the county where the town hall is being held have priority, but all are invited to ask questions if time allows.