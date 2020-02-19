Hagedorn holding town halls

(Mankato, MN) – Representative Jim Hagedorn has announced several upcoming town hall events.

The Congressman will be in Faribault, Le Sueur, Waseca, and Rice counties during the last two weeks of February.

Hagedorn will be in Blue Earth for a Faribault County Town Hall on Tuesday, February 18 Hamilton Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming town halls are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

Faribault County Town Hall

Tuesday, February 18th

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Hall

209 S Main St, Blue Earth

Le Sueur County Town Hall

Saturday, February 22nd

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tri-City United Elementary-Middle School Auditorium

150 W Tyrone Street, Le Center

Rice County Town Hall

Saturday, February 22nd

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Faribault Public Middle School Cafeteria

704 17th Street SW, Faribault

Waseca County Town Hall

Monday, February 24th

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Waseca High School Performing Arts Center

717 2nd St NW, Waseca

All attendees should bring a government-issued I.D. Residents of the county where the town hall is being held have priority, but all are invited to ask questions if time allows.